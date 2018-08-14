Usmanov would consider Everton investment

Alisher Usmanov has suggested that he would be willing to invest in Everton after striking an agreement to sell his 30 per cent stake in Arsenal to Stan Kroenke.

Usmanov’s USM Holdings sponsor the club’s training ground, Finch Farm, and he is a friend and business partner of Toffees part-owner Farhad Moshiri.

“Should there be a proposal or a possibility to invest in them with good potential returns, I would consider the deal,” the Russian told Bloomberg.

“We are friends with Farhad Moshiri. If he needs the support, I am happy to help.”

Usmanov bought his stake in the Gunners from David Dein in 2007. Since then, the value of the north London outfit has more than quadrupled.

“When I bought the stake in Arsenal, I believed that football brands would be able to generate profit. This is happening now,” he said.

The deal Kroenke struck with Usmanov for his Arsenal stake was a major step in the American’s plan to take full control of the club.