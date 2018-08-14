Chelsea defender Aina set for Torino loan

Promising young Chelsea defender Ola Aina is on his way to join Serie A club Torino on a season-long loan spell, according to Sky Sports.

The 21-year-old will join Il Toro on loan, but the Italian outfit reportedly has the option to make the move permanent at the end of the loan.

The right-back was on loan at Hull in the Championship last season, making 46 appearances for the Tigers across all competitions, and was also a target of PSV Eindhoven in the off-season.

Aina is a Nigeria international and has made six appearances for the Chelsea first team. He also represented England at youth level.

Although naturally a right-back, Aina was also used on the left side of the pitch while on loan at Hull.