Van Dijk praises Alisson’s impact at Liverpool

New Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is settling in well at Anfield and displays valuable communication skills on the pitch, according to Virgil van Dijk.

The Brazil international moved to Merseyside in a £65million transfer from Roma last month and kicked off his Premier League career with a 4-0 win over West Ham United on Sunday.

Van Dijk has been impressed by what he’s seen from Alisson thus far, but admits there is more hard work ahead for the team as a whole.

Asked about how Alisson is adapting to his new club, Van Dijk told the press: “Very good. We speak a lot. He’s very vocal and that helps. It helps me and everyone in the back line. I think his presence is very good as well.

“He has a lot of qualities on the ball that helps get us playing. We’ve worked on it the whole pre-season and we’ll keep practising. There’s still a lot to do.”