Aubameyang: I combine well with Lacazette

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says he relishes playing with Alexandre Lacazette and is eager to combine with him more often this season.

Lacazette struggled to find his goalscoring form at the Gunners after signing from Lyon last year, and then saw his game time reduced following the signing of Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund in January.

Aubameyang started Arsenal’s opening Premier League game of the season on Sunday, when they lost 2-0 to Manchester City, with Lacazette on the bench. However, the Frenchman came on in the 54th minute and seemed to lift the Arsenal attack in combination with Aubameyang.

“We really get on well,” Aubameyang told ESPN. “There is a spark between us when we are both on the pitch together.

“We look for each other, we saw it [on Sunday] against City when he came on. I don’t mind playing on the left if Laca is in the centre. We both want to do our best for the team.”

Asked about how the Arsenal players are adapting to new manager Unai Emery, the Gabon international added: “We still need some time to adapt to the new manager and to integrate the new players.

“It is hard to test ourselves in a first game like this against City because they are so strong. We have to stay positive, work on the things we did well and improve on the rest. We will have a better idea next weekend after the Chelsea game.

“The message of the new coach is all about showing character, to put a lot of intensity, play high up the pitch and implement a big pressing. That’s the style we will play this season.”