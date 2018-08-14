Eric Dier: Many rivals not better despite signings

Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier has played down the significance of their lack of transfer activity, claiming that many signings made by their rivals haven’t improved them.

Dier, who started in the 2-1 opening-day win over Newcastle, has insisted that although other teams were active in the transfer window and they weren’t, Spurs will find an alternative way to avoid stagnation.

“You can look at all the other teams around us, they might have signed players but not many of those players that they’ve signed are better than the players they’ve already got,” the England international was quoted as saying by Goal.

“Obviously, there are signings that have been made which are players of very high quality but in many cases I don’t believe that they’ve signed players that are better than they already have.

“If it’s your point of trying to create a better atmosphere or give the team a boost then that’s cool but we’ll find the same boost in a different way.”

The 24-year-old has also revealed that he is relishing the challenge of proving the north Londoners’ critics wrong.

“It’s a great challenge for us – to shut everyone up. We’re going to enjoy that challenge,” he said.

“We’ve got a fantastic squad here; fantastic players, throughout the team in every position. To strengthen it is not easy as well.”

Mauricio Pochettino’s side will continue their Premier League campaign against newly-promoted Fulham on Saturday at Wembley Stadium.