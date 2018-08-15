Mourinho or Pogba. Manchester United’s internal power struggle.

Manchester United has got off to a winning start but old problems are starting to resurface again between Mourinho and star man Paul Pogba.

Manchester United were off to a flyer with a two-one win over Leicester to open their Premier League campaign. But it wasn’t all rosy as star midfielder and captain for the night Paul Pogba had some choice controversial words after the game.

The United Skipper was a beast for the home side. Playing on the left side of a midfield three with Andreas Pereira and new boy Fred. It was vintage Pogba as he dominated his counterparts Wilfried Ndidi and Adrien Silva, showing what he’s really capable of if given free reign. Things were looking really well until after the game during the post match pressers. United manager Jose Mourinho praised his captain for the night after his stellar performance and was quoted saying,

“It was not hard to pick Pogba from the start. The decision belonged to him, because Andreas Pereira comes from Valencia bench as a winger to play number six; Fred had 10 days training, Ukrainian league, comes direct to Old Trafford; Ander Herrera injured.”

But Pogba had other things in mind. The United talisman was seen posting cryptic messages on Instagram after the match; writing “I’ll always give my best to the fans and my teammates no matter what’s going on. #pogfeelings”

This has caught Jose Mourinho off guard; with the manager stating that as far as he knew, everything is well and he expects his players to tell their concerns to him face to face.

It seems that trouble is brewing in Old Trafford. Manchester United has a dilemma on it’s hands if they can’t fix the problem as soon as possible: Who do they choose between Mourinho and Pogba?

We take a look at what both men have to offer before United make their choice.

JOSE MOURINHO

“The Special One” has been at Old Trafford for two years now, and he has the best winning percentage out of all managers since the Sir Alex Ferguson Era. Mourinho boasts an almost 62% win percentage. He has also won 3 trophies since, with a community shield, league cup, and most recently the Europa League among the silverware he has added to United’s cabinet. He also orchestrated the best finish since the SAF era by finishing 2nd to rivals Manchester City in the 2017-2018 season.

18 – Jose Mourinho is unbeaten in all 18 of his opening league matches of a season as a manager (W11 D7), winning nine of his 10 in the Premier League (D1). Specialist. pic.twitter.com/yr2QXDovOf — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 10, 2018

But it’s Mourinho’s third season; and if past stops are to be looked at, it’s usually the worst time to have Mou as your manager. The idea of the so called third season curse is upon United and it couldn’t be more real. Mourinho has shown in past stints that the third season is the time that he implodes. He has already stated his unhappiness with the club’s transfer dealings this season, saying that the club missed out on their targets to challenge for the title.

For all these negativities, we can’t deny the results that Mou has brought the club since he took the helm, United must also take this into account as the season progresses.

PAUL POGBA

Paul Pogba is currently the best field player for Manchester United. Period. He’s the perfect mix of strength, technique, and composure in the middle of the park for the Red Devils. He has shown that he can change the outcome of games on his own given the right circumstances. He singlehandedly dismantled rivals Manchester City in their last meeting of the 2017-18 season; leading the team with a brace on their 3-2 win last term.

If you liked @PaulPogba‘s display tonight, you’ll love this from his post-match interview. Sound on! 🔊 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/dxASxQayrs — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 10, 2018

But Pogba hasn’t been able to show that he can be the dominant world class midfielder for United since returning to the club. Pogba has been playing in various roles under Mourinho including playing deep which limits his influence in attack. But With new addition Fred doing the dirty work alongside him; Pogba has shown United fans glimpses of his world class quality when given the keys to move forward and initiate the offense.

Paul Pogba is the heartbeat of United and is the centerpiece of the squad for years to come. With a new midfield partner willing to do the simple tasks and lighten Pogba’s defensive load, it’s looking likely that the United talisman now has the free reign he has been longing for.

