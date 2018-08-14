Salah in trouble with police over viral video

Mohamed Salah could be in trouble with the police after a video clip of him using a mobile phone while driving came to the attention of the police

Merseyside Police said in a tweet that the clip of the Egyptian star had been passed on to the “relevant department”.

The clip, which was widely circulated on Twitter, shows Salah using his phone while stuck in traffic as his car is flanked by several fans, including children.

Liverpool striker Mo Salah has been referred to the police by his club after he was apparently filmed using a mobile phone at the wheel of his car. pic.twitter.com/dLxO0AiLfj — BBC North West (@BBCNWT) August 13, 2018

Fans engaged in an online discussion about Salah’s behaviour and whether it was Everton fans who had brought the matter to the attention of the police.

A RED films Salah, slates him for not acknowledging the kids & shares it on social media….It gets shared about..it’s noticed Salah is on his phone during the whole of this video whilst behind the wheel..The Police now have the video but yet it’s Evertonian’s fault 🤣🙈🖕🏼 — Katie Carter (@1878carter) August 13, 2018

The punishment for drivers caught using their phone while driving in the UK is a £200 fine and six penalty points. In more serious cases it can result in a driving ban and a fine of up to £2,500.

A spokesman for Liverpool said they had contacted police after discussing the incident with the player.

They added that the matter would be dealt with “internally” by the club.

“The club, after discussion with the player, have made Merseyside Police aware of the footage and the circumstances surrounding it’s capture,” said the spokesman.

“Neither the club or player will be making any further comment on this matter.”