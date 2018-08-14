Cech not happy with Leverkusen ‘banter’

The Internet can be a harsh place, especially for high profile individuals such as Hollywood personalities and sports stars. Just ask Neymar

Thick skin certainly helps.

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech was the latest victim of some online leg-pulling at the weekend, and the veteran keeper didn’t take too kindly to it.

It all started when the Twitter account of Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen posted a clip of a Cech error during Sunday’s defeat against Manchester City during which the keeper almost scored an own goal while trying to play the ball out from the back.

The clip was accompanied by the caption “we might know a guy” in reference to former Bayer keeper Bernd Leno, who joined the Gunners in the summer.

We might know a guy… — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) August 12, 2018

Then they posted another clip of Leno instigating a successful attack from the back.

In case you all were wondering how to play out of the back… pic.twitter.com/LZkxznsGPs — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) August 12, 2018

Cech didn’t take too kindly to the tweet, and promptly replied, criticising Bayer’s values and lack of “professionalism”.

Hi Petr. It seems our joke about wanting to see Leno, our former player, in action has been taken a bit more harshly/personally than intended. It was only a bit of banter. We’re all for the values you’ve stated and wish you and your big club all the best. Nice 1v1 save on Aguero! — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) August 13, 2018

Which prompted a reply from Bayer saying Cech shouldn’t take a bit of ‘banter’ too personally.

Do you agree?