Willian: I would have left if Conte stayed

Chelsea forward Willian has said he would have left the club had Antonio Conte stayed on as head coach for the 2018/19 season.

The duo had a falling-out last season, with Willian admitting last week that some decisions made by Conte ‘left him upset’.

Uncertainty about the Italian’s future finally came to an end last month when he was replaced by compatriot Maurizio Sarri, who had a chat with Willian in the week leading up to the Community Shield.

The Brazil international had been linked with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester City, but insisted he remains committed to the Blues – now that Conte has left Stamford Bridge.

“Would I be here if Conte stayed? No chance. No,” Willian told reporters.

“I’m here. I’m here because I want to play for Chelsea. I will only leave if Chelsea want me to go.”

The 30-year-old made 36 Premier League appearances in 2017/18, but featured in the starting line-up 20 times under Conte.