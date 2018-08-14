David Silva retires from international football

Manchester City playmaker David Silva has announced his retirement from the Spanish national team after representing them for 12 years.

The 32-year-old starred in the most successful period in La Roja’s history, lifting the 2008 and 2012 European Championships and the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

He wrote on social media that he was “very proud” of all he achieved with Spain and that the decision to retire was “one of the most difficult of my career”.

“I lived and dreamed with a team that will forever be remembered,” Silva added.

“It has not been easy, after all I’ve experienced, to write these lines.

“I’ve spent days and weeks considering this. The national team gave me everything and helped me grow as a player and a person.

“I leave proud and happy, bringing an end to a time full of emotions and memories, like of the figure of [late former Spain coach] Luis Aragones, a maestro who will never be forgotten.”

Silva’s final appearance for Spain came in the last 16 penalty shootout defeat to hosts Russia at the recently completed World Cup.