Zaha: Negotiations won’t affect me

Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha insists his ongoing contract negotiations will not distract him from giving his best for the south London club.

The 25-year-old winger was key for Palace last season, as he helped them stave off the threat of relegation, and was also on target in their Premier League opener on Saturday, when they beat Fulham 2-0.

Zaha is in talks with the Eagles regarding an improved deal, but he’s made it clear he is fully committed to their cause and won’t let the talks affect his performances.

“It makes no difference to me, because I had my head down anyway,” the Ivory Cost international told the press.

“All that stuff was not going to affect me or how the team were playing. Whatever happens, happens. But I’m all Palace, and you can see on the pitch that all I think about is the team doing well.

“We are still speaking about [a potential new contract], still negotiating, whatever. Just going to see if we can come to an agreement.

“The main thing for me is scoring goals. Everyone talks about ‘no end product, no end product’. Well, tell me now.”