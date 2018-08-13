Emery: Second half was better

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery admits they need to improve after his Premier League debut ended in a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The defending champions quickly got into their groove and opened the scoring through Raheem Sterling after just 14 minutes, before Bernardo Silva doubled their advantage in the 64th minute.

The Gunners upped their tempo in the second half to cause City a few problems, although Ederson wasn’t required to make one save after the restart as Pep Guardiola’s side kicked off their title defence with a comfortable victory.

This was the beginning. This was the start. This was the first step of the process. As ever, thank you all for being with us every step of the way today Together, #WeAreTheArsenal 🔴 pic.twitter.com/L6i8IWrZ9C — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) 12 August 2018

Emery acknowledged that the better team won on the day, but saw enough from his players to suggest that progress is being made.

“Manchester City’s performance showed us that we need to continue the process of improving. They deserved the result,” the Spaniard told Sky Sports after the match.

“We are a new team [that needs] to improve. For me today, I was frustrated that we lost but it is also one more experience and continued progression.

“I saw things in our performance we can improve and the first match against Man City is good, but it may be more difficult than our season will be this year.

“In the first half, we weren’t as good as City and 1-0, for us, means we had to try and change in the second half.

“We needed to believe more in the moment, try to do more aggressive pressing with the ball and break their defensive lines on the pitch going forward.

“In the second half the team got better in the match but going down 2-0 closed our options down in the game.

“[One positive] from the second half was the speed of our game, we had chances to make a better result.”