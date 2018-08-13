City get off to winning start

Unai Emery’s Premier League debut ended in defeat after his Arsenal side went down 2-0 to Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Arsenal 0 Manchester City 2

Sterling (14′) scores clinical opener

Bellerin kept out by Ederson

Cech pulls off smart double save

Silva (64′) produces deadly finish

Match Summary:

The defending champions looked comfortable for much of their top-flight opener in the capital and were leading as early as the 14th minute through Raheem Sterling, before Bernardo Silva sealed the win in the second half.

The Gunners didn’t work Ederson enough as the Brazilian keeper was only required to make one save of note throughout the entire game.

Full Report:

Aaron Ramsey squandered an early opening for Arsenal when he scuffed a left-footed shot straight at Ederson from just outside the box in the second minute after running onto Sokratis’ header.

However, Manchester City quickly settled into their rhythm and threatened after nine minutes as Sterling wriggled free of his marker on the left to force Petr Cech into a sharp save at his near post from a tight angle.

Sterling gave Cech no chance with his next strike five minutes later, though, when he collected on the left and drove inside before firing inside the right post from 19 yards out.

Cech was called into action again on 17 minutes to parry the ball around the near post after Benjamin Mendy’s cross from the left deflected off Hector Bellerin towards goal.

Bellerin then went close at the other end four minutes later as he took the ball past Mendy to break into the area before testing Ederson with a venomous strike that was pushed way from danger.

Pep Guardiola’s troops quickly countered and Sergio Aguero lashed a left-footed shot wide of the near post from inside the box on the left after fed by Sterling, before the Gunners survived a double scare on 27 minutes.

After Sokratis scythed down Aguero just outside the area, Cech pulled off a fine save to keep out Riyad Mahrez’s free-kick and reacted sharply to turn Aymeric Laporte’s rebound over the target.

Mahrez wasn’t far away from finding the left corner of the net with a curler from 19 yards out on the right on 42 minutes after receiving a cross-field pass from Aguero and cutting inside.

The hosts had two chances to equalise in added time, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang dragged an effort wide of the near post from 20 yards out on the left after collecting Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s diagonal pass, before the Armenian playmaker played a one-two with Ramsey on the right and saw his angled shot deflected wide of the near post.

Aguero had another sniff at goal five minutes into the second half when Mendy’s initial strike rebounded into his path, but the Argentine striker’s first-time shot was deflected wide off Sokratis.

Alexandre Lacazette almost made an immediate impact off the bench on 56 minutes as he volleyed wide of the right post from the edge of the box after being played in by Aubameyang, before a mistake from Matteo Guendouzi inside the opposition half sent Aguero clean through on goal, but Cech spared the youngster’s blushes with a good save to keep out City’s all-time leading scorer from 13 yards out.

It mattered little to the Citizens as they struck again within seconds when Silva lashed a first-time shot into the top-left corner of the net from 14 yards out on 64 minutes after being picked out by Mendy’s cutback on the left.

Leroy Sane scuffed a right-footed shot wide of the near post from 20 yards out on the left late on and fellow substitute Kevin De Bruyne had a ferocious strike from range deflected over at the death, as the visitors looked to finish the Gunners off.