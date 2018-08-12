Fenerbahce sign Slimani on loan

Islam Slimani has joined Fenerbahce on loan after a deal was struck with Leicester for the 2018/19 campaign.

The 30-year-old former Sporting striker joined the Foxes in 2016 but failed to settle and was loaned out to Newcastle in January of last season.

After signing at the King Power Stadium for £30 million, Slimani scored eight goals in his 39 Premier League appearances and registered just one assist for the Magpies in four games.

Although looking closer at the stats, shows, Slimani scored seven in 23 games, where he started just 13 times, in his first season at Leicester. Two starts in his second season, saw the striker score once, as he made 10 appearances from the substitute’s bench.

At Newcastle, Slimani came off the bench in three games, starting just one.

Our new transfer @slimaniislam was in his first training session with the team today. #Fenerbahçe pic.twitter.com/rcJucQNwL9 — Fenerbahce_EN (@Fenerbahce_EN) August 12, 2018

A delighted Fenerbahce revealed the news on their official website, with a statement saying: “Our club has reached agreement with the English team Leicester City to participate in the census as a lease for one year of Islam Slimani.

“Algeria national team footballer Islam Slimani, after the health checks, signed the official contract that makes him Fenerbahce.

“We wish Slimani endless successes with our barbed form!”

Slimani could be included in the Fenerbahce side for the second leg of their third qualifying Champions League round fixture away to Benfica on Tuesday.