Premier League debuts: Who did well?

The new Premier League season got underway on Friday with Manchester United taking on Leicester City, before the likes of Tottenham, Chelsea and Everton got in on the action on Saturday.

With a whole host of players making their first appearances or debuts with new clubs in the top flight, FOX Sports Asia looks at five of the more notable debuts.

Neil Etheridge (Cardiff)

The Cardiff stopper made history as the first ever Filipino to play in the Premier League and did his country proud with a confident showing, that included a stunning penalty save as he dropped low to push away Callum Wilson’s well-struck spot-kick.

Performed well otherwise, and had no chance with either of the Bournemouth goals.

Verdict: B+, A solid first Premier League game for Etheridge who gave a good account of himself, despite being on the losing side.

1 – Neil Etheridge is the first goalkeeper to save a penalty on his Premier League debut since Allan McGregor did so for Hull against Chelsea in August 2013. Stopped. pic.twitter.com/MBmqEBk7hN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 11, 2018

Ruben Neves (Wolves)

The 21-year old arrived in the Premier League on the back of sparkling reviews from last season in the Championship and the former Porto captain didn’t disappoint.

Instrumental in all of Wolves’ best moments, Neves pulled the newcomers level on the stroke of half-time with a stunning free-kick, before setting up his team’s second equaliser late on with a delightful cross for fellow debutant Raul Jimenez to nod in at the far post.

Verdict: A+, A stunning debut from the fulcrum of Nuno Espirito Santo’s team.

Wolves 1 Everton 1

RUBEN NEVES.. pic.twitter.com/7NXrY7N5UO — Alan Leese. (@_AlanLeese) August 11, 2018

Richarlison (Everton)

Another 21-year old making his bow, but this time for a new team following his eyebrow-raising £40 million switch from Watford. One game doesn’t make a season, but the young Brazilian showed exactly why Marco Silva rates him so highly with a superb hard-working performance that saw him grab both goals at Molineux. While his first goal was functional, his second goal was sublime, curling a long range shot into the bottom corner.

Verdict: A+, It was a tale of two debuts at Molineux as Richarlison matched Neves in the star-quality stakes.

Lovely finish from Richarlison, uses the defender to disguise his shot to curl into the goal.#WOLEVE pic.twitter.com/OUeHW2LdWt — Gilles (@GrimandiTweets) August 11, 2018

Jorginho (Chelsea)

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri knew what to expect having brought the midfielder with him from Napoli and he certainly delivered with 94% pass accuracy as the Blues won comfortably at Huddersfield. Slotted into midfield alongside N’Golo Kante with a minimum of fuss and then showed his class with the coolest penalty you will ever see as he rolled the ball into the net after sending the keeper the wrong way.

Verdict: A-, The best thing you can say about Jorginho was that he looked like he’d been playing at Chelsea for years.

Jorginho with no chill, and no respect 💀💙 pic.twitter.com/XxO3vTPnZI — Logan 🔪🔪🔪 (@21Razeen) August 11, 2018

Jean Michael Seri (Fulham)

The Ivorian could have moved to Barcelona last summer and on the strength of this showing it is easy to see why. The former Nice player shone in the middle of the park for the Cottagers, especially in the first half and finished the game with 119 touches and 90% pass accuracy.

Verdict: B, A promising debut for the Frenchman although the result was a disappointment.