Pogba: I’ll be fined if I tell you how I feel

Having been linked with a move away from Manchester United, star midfielder Paul Pogba has hinted that all is not well at Old Trafford in his eyes.

Pogba captained United in their 2-1 Premier League opening day victory over Leicester City despite having only recently returned from World Cup duty, where he played an instrumental role in France’s success.

The 25-year-old has reportedly endured turbulence in his relationship with Jose Mourinho, who at times left him out of the team last season.

I’ll always give my best to the fans and my teammates no matter what’s going on. #pogfeelings pic.twitter.com/naT9hLHomG — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) August 10, 2018

“You have to know one thing: a player that gets chosen and is happy, you always feel more comfortable than when he’s not happy. That’s all I say,” Pogba told the media after the game.

When pushed on his comment, Pogba said that “if you’re not happy, you cannot give your best”.

However, before walking off, Pogba said: “There are things and there are things that I cannot say, otherwise I will get fined.”

Just two years into his spell at United, Pogba has reportedly informed executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward of his desire to leave the club, although United have denied this. He has been linked with the likes of Barcelona and his old club, Juventus.

The English transfer window closed on 9 August, but foreign clubs are still allowed to buy players from Premier League clubs before their own transfer deadlines.