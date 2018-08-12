Sarri: Chelsea need two months to reach best

Maurizio Sarri predicts it will take another two months before his new Chelsea side reach their peak, despite an opening day victory at Huddersfield Town.

Chelsea began their Premier League campaign with an impressive statement of intent after goals from N’Golo Kante, debutant Jorginho and Pedro saw them coast to victory at the Kirklees Stadium.

However, new Blues boss Sarri was far from getting carried away with the start to the season.

The former Napoli manager has only been in the job a month, saw several of his World Cup players return to training earlier this week and realises it will take time to put his stamp on the team.

“The situation until now has been very difficult,” said Sarri.

“On Monday four players from the World Cup arrived. And then on Tuesday another two, so it’s not been easy for me at the moment.

“It depends on me and the players [how long it takes to reach their best]. I don’t know. Hopefully two months and not three.

“I have to know the characteristics of the players. I have to adapt myself to the characteristics of the championship and the players. Now I study my players.”