Pereyra fires Watford to victory

Roberto Pereyra scored both goals as Watford secured a well-deserved 2-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Watford 2 Brighton 0

Pereyra scores on 35′

Pereyra adds a second on 54′

Match summary

Watford impressed throughout this game and took their chances with Pereyra the hero with a goal in each half.

Full report

Watford started the brighter of the two sides but an early break forward led by Roberto Pereyra broke down when the ball reached Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Glenn Murray was then just unable to get on the end of a ball from Davy Propper, while back at the other end, Andre Gray was denied by Matt Ryan after racing onto a long ball from Ben Foster.

Lewis Dunk did well to head clear a Daryl Janmaat delivery as Ryan made a good stop from Troy Deeny, before Pereyra blasted the rebound well over the target.

Dale Stephens had Foster scrambling across his goal from a 21st minute side-footed volley while there was an early blow for Brighton with an injured Bruno Saltor forced off on 25 minutes, with Gaetan Bong replacing him.

Pereyra was causing all sorts of problems with his direct running so it was no surprise when he broke the deadlock on 35 minutes with a stunning volley after a short corner saw Holebas looping the ball to the edge of the area.

Pascal Gross so nearly set Murray up for an equaliser but his header flew just wide of the far post for the last real action of the first half.

Holebas sent a brilliant early second-half free-kick to Christian Kabasele at the back post but his diving header flew over the top of Ryan in the Brighton goal.

Pereyra though was not nearly as wasteful as he doubled his side’s lead on 54 minutes, after picking up a Holebas pass before taking the ball into the box and curling his shot past Ryan.

Second-half substitute Yves Bissouma bent a shot just wide of the target after a neat one-two with Solomon March.

Alireza Jahanbahksh then replaced March and immediately caused a problem for Foster, who needed two attempts to hold onto a good early cross.

Shane Duffy headed over as he tried to effect the scoreline, but it was Watford who looked the more likely goalscorers, as Janmaat and Etienne Capoue shot over.

Brighton semeed to accept their fate and were unable to further threaten their hosts, to suffer a 2-0 opening day defeat.