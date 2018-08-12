Bournemouth see off Cardiff in Dorset

Bournemouth recorded their first three points of the 2018/19 Premier League season when they saw off plucky newcomers Cardiff City 2-0 at the Vitality Stadium in Dorset.

Bournemouth 2 Cardiff City 0

Fraser (24′) opens the scoring

Wilson sees penalty saved

Morrison misses sitter for visitors

Wilson hits late second (90+1)

Match summary

It was a game devoid of chances though the Cherries hit the front in the first half through Ryan Fraser. The home side missed a penalty through Callum Wilson.

After the break, Cardiff pushed for an equaliser but Sean Morrison produced what may become a contender for miss of the season as he struck wide from a yard out. Late on, Wilson got the second.

Match report

Cardiff started in a positive fashion when Nathaniel Mendez-Laing broke clear down the right-hand side before sending a dangerous cross which Nathan Ake did well to head clear.

The action remained tight in the opening 20 minutes with both sides threatening little in the final third. However, after a spell of possession for the home side they would hit the front in the 24th minute.

Joshua King found space and played an incisive through ball to release Wilson in the box and the forward’s clever pull-back led to a sitter for Fraser, who side-footed home beyond Neil Etheridge.

Four minutes later Wilson fed in King but the striker shot wide of the far post. The Cherries were on top and in the 33rd minute were awarded a penalty when Bruno Ecuele Manga was judged to have hauled down Wilson in the box.

The player dusted himself off but saw his penalty brilliantly saved to his left by Etheridge. Just before the break the Bluebirds created their best opening when Joe Ralls’ cross from the right narrowly evaded the boot of Mendez-Laing close to target.

It ended 1-0 to the hosts at the break although the action in the second stanza saw very few opportunities for either outfit. After the interval, 20 minutes of action took place with both sides creating very little in the final third.

Yet, in the 65th minute the team from Wales came close to leveling matters in the contest. After Neil Warnock’s men won a corner on the left, Morrison missed a sitter to equalise.

The ball broke to the defender from Josh Murphy’s attempted over-head kick but he missed an effort on target from right in front of the target. It perhaps may go down as the miss of the season from one-yard away.

Cardiff were more ambitious in the final 20 minutes though the cutting edge the newly-promoted outfit craved seemed to be lacking.

Eddie Howe’s men nearly caught the away side on the break in the closing stages but Fraser failed to bag his brace as he fired wide from the edge of the area.

At the death during injury time, substitute Simon Francis showed good skill and awareness to break to the byline and his perfect pull-back was side-footed home by Wilson from near the penalty spot.