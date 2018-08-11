Spurs edge Newcastle at St James’ Park

Tottenham Hotspur started their campaign off with a win as they managed to see off a courageous Newcastle side 2-1 at St James’ Park on Saturday.

Newcastle United 1 Tottenham Hotspur 2

Vertonghen opens scoring

Joselu equalises

Alli retakes the lead

Rondon hits crossbar

Match Summary:

Jan Vertonghen opened the scoring in the eighth minute as goal-line technology confirmed his reaction header crossed the line by a mere nine millimetres.

The lead was short lived as Joselu nodded home a great cross from Matt Ritchie to level the scores three minutes later, however Dele Alli headed past Martin Dubravka in the 18th minute to eventually give Spurs the win.

Full Report:

It was an exciting start to the match as both teams began with a high tempo.

It was Vertonghen that opened the scoring in just the eighth minute as he redirected Davinson Sanchez’s header off the crossbar down into Dubravka, with Martin Atkinson signaling that the ball had in fact crossed the line as Spurs took the lead.

A post shared by Tottenham Hotspur (@spursofficial) on Aug 11, 2018 at 4:49am PDT

Newcastle hit back just three minutes later as Ritchie floated in a great cross and Joselu, who had managed to lose Sanchez, was quick to pounce as he headed home into the bottom left corner.

The Newcastle faithful were soon silenced again when Alli retook the lead for Tottenham. A brilliant first-time cross from Serge Aurier saw the ball curl towards Harry Kane and Alli, with the latter eventually heading past Dubravka at close range.

A post shared by Tottenham Hotspur (@spursofficial) on Aug 11, 2018 at 5:03am PDT

Seven minutes before half-time a good break saw Kane cut back onto his right before before releasing an effort that deflected off a defender for a corner, which saw Sanchez came within inches of the post as Spurs went into the shed with a goal advantage.

The Magpies almost had the perfect response after half-time as Mohamed Diame hit a powerful shot which rocketed off the upright away from goal with the Spurs defence seemingly caught off guard.

Kenedy then had a glorious chance for the home side a few minutes later as Joselu’s inch-perfect pass found the Brazilian with lots of space in the box, but a poor first touch saw the chance go begging.

Dubravka then had to produce a great save to deny Moussa Sissoko who turned a powerful cross from Ben Davies towards goal only to be denied by the outstretched Dubravka.

On the other hand, Hugo Lloris made a good save to deny Ayoze Perez who managed to get a shot away from a tight angle as Newcastle searched for a way back into the game.

With just six minutes to go, Salomon Rondon almost scored on his Newcastle debut as he watched his shot deflect off Vertonghen to loop over a beaten Lloris before bouncing back off the crossbar.

It was a positive start for Spurs given the lack of preparation with a lot of their squad only arriving back for training this week, while there were also a lot of positives for Newcastle given the performance they produced.