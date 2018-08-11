Emery names Koscielny as Arsenal captain

Newly-appointed Arsenal manager Unai Emery has confirmed Laurent Koscielny as the club captain for the new English Premier League season.

Koscielny takes over the responsibility from Per Mertesacker, who retired at the end of last season to work as a coach in the club’s youth structures.

The French international is currently out nursing an ankle injury and will miss Sunday’s opener against Manchester City.

The 32-year old defender has been on the books of the London-based club since 2010 and gets the armband after captaining the Gunners in most of their games during the 2017/18 season.

Emery has also named Petr Cech, Aaron Ramsey, Mesut Ozil, and Granit Xhaka as his four vice-captains and one of them will lead the team in Sunday’s opener against the English Premier League defending champions.

Emery told journalists: “The captain of this group is Laurent Koscielny, who is injured at the moment. After Laurent, our other captains are Petr Cech, Aaron Ramsey, Mesut Ozil, and Granit Xhaka.

“I want leaders in the team – every player at every time to have the capacity to show leadership, but these are the five players who have the possibility to be captain.”