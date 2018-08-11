Pogba a ‘monster’ says Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho praised captain Paul Pogba for his brave performance in Friday’s Premier League victory over Leicester City at Old Trafford.

Mourinho surprisingly picked Pogba to start despite the France World Cup winner only having reported back to full training just four days before the clash.

In addition, the Portuguese handed the central midfielder the captain’s armband as he replaced previous incumbent Michael Carrick, who retired at the end of 2017/18.

Nonetheless, the 25-year-old produced an influential showing as he netted from the penalty spot, and put in a determined shift in the heart of midfield for the Red Devils.

Luke Shaw scored United’s second before Jamie Vardy netted a late consolation in the contest.

Speaking to reporters after the encounter at Old Trafford, United’s boss said: “Pogba was a monster. We thought maximum 60 minutes but he managed over 80.

“The decision belonged to Paul. I asked him and he made himself available and he was very good.”