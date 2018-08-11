Pochettino: Spurs are going to be competitive

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino believes his side are capable of challenging for honours in all competitions despite not adding new players to the squad.

CLICK HERE for more on the Premier League

Spurs made history during the previous transfer window as they became the first Premier League club not to add any new signings to the roster since the term came to prominence in 2003.

Nonetheless, Pochettino takes the view that he possesses a team that are already more than capable of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League for the fourth time in a row.

Speaking to Soccer Saturday, he said: “It’s about being competitive, and a new season. We were of course working and trying to add and improve our squad.

“But this was not possible, and we are happy with the squad that we have. We cannot complain and we trust in the players we have. We are going to be competitive.”

In addition, the Argentine added that being able to keep his best stars was a big effort from Lilywhites’ hierarchy, especially with the cost of the soon to be unveiled Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“What it means to be brave is to keep your best players, which is so important. For example, (to keep) Harry Kane – that is a massive effort by the club, and that is to be brave.

“To keep your best players, your manager, to keep believing in your squad and academy…or to build a new stadium that cost 1 billion pounds. In that period only, if you are brave enough, can you do this.”