Shaw: I’m up and running now

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw was a happy man after scoring the winner for the Red Devils in the 2-1 win over Leicester City in Friday’s opener.

Shaw is adamant his impressive performance against the Foxes in the first match of the new English Premier League proved that he is ready to be a regular at United.

The 23-year old has had a rocky journey since arriving at Old Trafford from Southampton, but on Friday won the praises of the hard to please Jose Mourinho.

The defender was last season linked with a move away from United after a struggle with injuries and failing to win the trust of the Portuguese manager.

He also admitted that failing to make the England squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, has been a motivation him to work harder after netting his first career goal in 141 appearances as a professional footballer.

“I’m up and running now,” Shaw jokingly told Sky Sports after netting his first goal for the Red Devils.

“I’ve worked really hard over the pre-season. I had a lot of time off and a lot of time to think and do what I needed to do. I’m working really hard and I want to be up there with the best left-backs in the world.

“I want to be back in the England squad and involved in competitions like the World Cup. Mentally, I think that’s what pushed me on even more, because it was pleasing to see how well they’d done but disappointing for myself to be sat at home watching.

“I want to be in the World Cups and Euros and fighting for a place here in the Champions League and Premier League games.”