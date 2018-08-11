Mourinho still upset at transfers, despite win

Jose Mourinho took a final swipe at Manchester United’s summer transfer business, despite an opening day Premier League win over Leicester City.

Goals from Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw earned United a 2-1 victory over the Foxes at Old Trafford, to bring some much-needed cheer to the club after Mourinho’s transfer worries have dominated the summer.

United only brought in Fred, Diogo Dalot and back-up keeper Lee Grant, with Mourinho repeatedly struggling to conceal his frustration with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

And despite the victory, Mourinho clearly remains upset by off-the-field actions after hinting at his lack of involvement in transfer matters.

“I had my plans for many months and I find myself with the market closed in a situation I did not think I would be in. It’s the last time I speak about it. It’s over, the market is closed. That’s football management. I think football is changing and managers should be called head coaches,” said Mourinho.

“We play against a team that invest more than us. They spent more money than us, so in the Premier League we must get used to teams with players of the same quality that we have. Forget the name, the history, the shirt, every match is difficult.”

Nevertheless, Mourinho praised the performances of his two goalscorers, with Pogba only beginning pre-season training at the start of the week.

“Pogba was a monster, we thought maximum 60 minutes but he managed the 80,” added Mourinho.

“[Shaw’s] game was very complete, even if I forget the goal, of course an important goal for us, but the performance was very complete.

“He just has to keep going, the mentality was very good, the tactical discipline was very good too and he had the power to move forward and score an important goal for us.”