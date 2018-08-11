Preview: Bournemouth v Cardiff

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says his side are focused on finishing higher up the table in 2018/19 ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with newly-promoted Cardiff City at the Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries finished in 12th position in 2017/18 and Howe says improving on that outcome is a natural target for the outfit from the southern coast of England.

Practice 🎯 Junior Stanislas doing Junior Stanislas things…#afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/6WAYeSjhm4 — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) August 8, 2018

He told reporters: “It is human nature, when you finish ninth, you want to finish higher the following season.

“And when you finish 12th, you want to finish higher and I think that will be in everyone’s head.

“But for us, looking at league positions is a waste of time and energy. We have to focus on our performances and make sure we are improving as a team every single day.”

Meanwhile, Cardiff boss Neil Warnock recently revealed getting the Bluebirds promoted was the greatest achievement of his career.

With that said, the side from Wales have been modest in their transfer dealings with the 69-year-old admitting that recent Bournemouth acquisition, Jefferson Lerma, was a primary target.

He said: “We thought it’d be about five or six million, and I think they paid about 27 million. We had a rude awakening early doors. We were quite a long way away from the top targets so we had to be realistic really.”

In team news, record signing Lerma is not available for the hosts following his exploits for Colombia at the World Cup.

Nathan Ake passed a fitness test, but Diego Rico is banned while Junior Stanislas and Kyle Taylor are injured.

Harry Arter is not available for the visitors as he is on loan from Bournemouth and cannot take part due to the terms of his agreement. Yet, fellow new signing Victor Camarasa is set to feature if called upon.