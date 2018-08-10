Palace loan Ayew from Swansea

Swansea City striker Jordan Ayew has made his way back into the Premier League by joining Crystal Palace on a season-long loan deal.

Ayew passed his medical on transfer deadline day and completed his loan move just before the end of the window on Thursday evening.

The 26-year-old scored seven goals in 36 Premier League appearances for the Swans last season, but they finished 18th and were relegated to the Championship.

“I am very pleased to be here. It’s been a long transfer window but finally I got a move,” said Ayew.

“The important thing for me now is to get fit and to be in good shape, and I know the manager wants to use me up front and make things happen.

“The manager, chairman and sporting director all made an effort for me to be here today, so I have to thank them. I am looking forward to playing with the boys and meet the fans, and hopefully it’ll be a good season.

“I chose to come to Palace to continue improving. It’s a step up for me and I’m ready for the challenge and to get to where I think I can get to.”