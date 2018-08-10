Palace loan Ayew from Swansea

Swansea City striker Jordan Ayew has made his way back into the Premier League by joining Crystal Palace on a season-long loan deal.
Ayew passed his medical on transfer deadline day and completed his loan move just before the end of the window on Thursday evening.
The 26-year-old scored seven goals in 36 Premier League appearances for the Swans last season, but they finished 18th and were relegated to the Championship.
💪 Let's go @jordan_ayew9! pic.twitter.com/CuHbwpGusH
— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) August 10, 2018
“I am very pleased to be here. It’s been a long transfer window but finally I got a move,” said Ayew.
“The important thing for me now is to get fit and to be in good shape, and I know the manager wants to use me up front and make things happen.
“The manager, chairman and sporting director all made an effort for me to be here today, so I have to thank them. I am looking forward to playing with the boys and meet the fans, and hopefully it’ll be a good season.
“I chose to come to Palace to continue improving. It’s a step up for me and I’m ready for the challenge and to get to where I think I can get to.”