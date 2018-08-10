Preview: Manchester United v Leicester City

Old Trafford will play host to the opening game of the new Premier League season on Friday night when Manchester United take on Leicester City.

Premier League

Date: 10 August 2018

Matchday: 1

Kick-off: 21H00 local time/03H00 HKT (11 August)

Venue: Old Trafford

Referee: A. Marriner

Assistants: S. Ledger, S. Long

Fourth official: A. Taylor

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Manchester United 89 44 23 22

Leicester City 89 22 23 44

Previous encounter

Leicester City 2-2 Manchester United 23/12/17 (Premier League)

Leicester City goalscorers: J. Vardy (27′), H. Maguire (73′)

Manchester United goalscorers: J. Mata (40′, 60′)

Players to watch

With a number of United players injured or still in World Cup recovery mode, all eyes will be on the club’s new signings. While if Marcus Rashford gets a rare start, he will be looking to do what ever it takes to make an early impact and force his way into Jose Mourinho’s plans this season.

Leicester fans will also be eager to see their new signings – a few of which where made on deadline day, while there will be a huge reception for Jamie Vardy after he signed a new long term deal with the club.

Team form and manager quotes

The Red Devils boast a formidable record for opening-weekend fixtures. They have won 17, drawn four, and lost only five of their 26 encounters. Mourinho is also unbeaten in nine opening-weekend games, winning eight.

Last season’s Premier League runners-up, have had a quiet transfer window compared to their closest rivals, having brought in only three players, namely Fred, Diogo Dalot, and Lee Grant.

Asked about the availability of players following their post-World Cup break, Mourinho told MUTV: “No miracles. The players with a proper pre-season are fit and they are strong.

“For example, Alexis Sanchez had a good pre-season with lots of matches and lots of minutes. He’s more than ready but you cannot have the players who arrived only last Monday after the World Cup semi-finals or final and three weeks’ holiday. You cannot expect them to be fit.”

Meanwhile, Leicester City will need to overcome their poor record against United if they intend to make a positive start to their campaign on the road. They have lost seven of their last eight games at Old Trafford.

The Foxes have brought in six new players, at the time of writing, with James Maddison, Ricardo Pereira, Jonny Evans, Danny Ward, Rachid Ghezzal, and Filip Benkovic joining the club. They have also seen star winger Riyad Mahrez leave for Manchester City.

Harry Maguire has been heavily linked with a move to United this window, but Foxes manager Claude Puel cracked a joke regarding the rumours, stating: “I’m confident he’s going to Manchester United, but only for a couple of hours with us.”

Team news

In team news, United are set to be without a host of players. Marouane Fellaini, Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba, Ashley Young, Jesse Lingard, and Phil Jones are unlikely to start, while Nemanja Matic, Antonio Valencia, Marcos Rojo, and Diogo Dalot are all out injured.

Leicester will be missing Jamie Vardy and Maguire, while Jonny Evans and James Maddison face late fitness tests.