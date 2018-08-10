Fulham very busy on deadline day

Fulham announced a raft of signings on transfer deadline day, bringing in Luciano Vietto, Joe Bryan, Sergio Rico, Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

Striker Luciano Vietto, 24, joins the newly-promoted Premier League outfit from Atletico Madrid on a season-long loan.

A former Racing Club and Villarreal frontman, Vietto, has also spent time on loan with Sevilla and Valencia.

Upon signing he told the Fulham website: “I’m very happy to come to the Club and sign. I’m very excited to get started with the team tomorrow.

“It’s an important change for me because this is my first experience here in England. I hope to do as well as possible.”

The 24-year-old left-back Bryan has moved from Bristol City for an undisclosed fee.

A former Plymouth Argyle loanee, Bryan leaves his boyhood club with 230 appearances and 20 goals.

Bryan said: “Playing against Fulham the last couple of years, the style of play has really stood out to me and it will suit me.

“The opportunity to play in the Premier League is one you can’t turn down as you may never get it again in your lifetime.

“I’m used to playing fast attacking football, so hopefully I can slot right in.”

Goalkeeper Sergio Rico, 24, joins on loan from Sevilla. A Spain international, he has made 170 appearances for Sevilla.

Rico said: “I’m very happy, really pleased to have signed for the oldest club in the Premier League.

“I’m excited to start training, to meet all my teammates and, above all, to enjoy the season that starts this Saturday.”

Manchester United’s 20-year-old Netherlands international right-back Timothy Fosu-Mensah is a former Ajax academy youth player, who has joined on loan for the season. He spent last term with Crystal Palace.

Fosu-Mensah told Fulham’s website: “I have a good feeling about the Club. It has a nice history, it’s a nice Club.”

And finally, Fulham have snapped up Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa from Olympique de Marseille for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old midfielder has signed a five-year-deal. Anguissa said: “I am delighted to have signed for Fulham today. This is a new chapter in my career and one I’m really looking forward to.

“I hope to bring my qualities to this new project. I like a challenge and I will ensure that I give my very best to my team, the Club, and the supporters.”

These signings join fellow new arrivals Jean Michael Seri, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Alfie Mawson, Andre Schurrle and Calum Chambers at the Cottagers.