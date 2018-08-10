Soyuncu snapped up by Leicester

Former Premier League Champions Leicester City signed young Turkish defender Caglar Soyuncu on transfer deadline day.

The 22-year-old joins the Premier League side from Freiburg for a reported £19m.

With 15 national team caps, Soyuncu made his senior debut at 19 and has agreed a five-year contract with the Foxes for an undisclosed fee

Last season, he played 30 times for Freiburg en route to a 15th place Bundesliga finish.

#lcfc can confirm that an agreement has been reached with SC Freiburg for the transfer of defender Çağlar Söyüncü. ➡️ https://t.co/ublce4RknW pic.twitter.com/q8IiQ5R7hv — Leicester City (@LCFC) August 9, 2018

The deal is subject to a work permit being granted.

Soyuncu joins fellow deadline day signing Filip Benkovic.

Freiburg sports director Jochen Saier told his club’s official website: “After the sometimes wild speculations of the past few weeks and months, we are pleased to have found a good solution for both Caglar and ourselves.

“It was a special story and an intense time together, and we would like to thank Caglar for his dedication and emotions in the SC jersey and wish him all the best.”