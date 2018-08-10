Newcastle sign Fernandez from Swansea

Newcastle United signed defender Federico Fernandez from Swansea City on a two-year contract just before the transfer window closed on Thursday.

The 29-year-old centre-back reportedly cost the Magpies around £6million. He had his medical on Tyneside in the afternoon after the two clubs agreed terms.

📸 Our new arrival in our new home shirt. Federico Fernández has become Newcastle United’s seventh signing of the summer. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/tcWDqhPznl — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 9, 2018

Speaking about his move, Fernandez said: “It was a long day but I’m really happy to be here. It’s a new challenge in my life and I’m very excited to meet all the players and staff here.”

Fernandez is an Argentina international and became a target for Newcastle after they failed to bring in Barcelona’s Marlon Santos due to a failed work permit.

Fernandez, who played for Napoli before joining Swansea, made 30 Premier League appearances for the Swans last season.