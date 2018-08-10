Mourinho: Talk of unrest at United all lies

Jose Mourinho has dismissed any talk of trouble at Manchester United ahead of the start of the new season.

United failed to add any new signings on the final day of the transfer window, with attempts to lure Diego Godin, Harry Maguire, Toby Alderweireld, Jerome Boateng and Yerry Mina all falling short.

Mourinho has struggled to hide his frustration at a lack of transfer activity at Old Trafford, and a fruitless final day will have done little to improve his pessimistic outlook.

Still, he insists his squad is united ahead of the new season.

Asked if he still felt he could compete without new signings, Mourinho said: “I have my players, I like my players, I like to work with my players.

“One lie repeated 1,000 times is still a lie, but the perception of the people is that it’s true but it’s still a lie.

“So, when you repeat 1,000 times that my relationship with my players is not good, it’s a lie that repeated 1,000 times is still a lie.

“But again, the perception of the people that read can be different, but I like my players and my group. I enjoy the last season, the fight to finish where we finished and to manage the best position in five or six years.

“I’m going to enjoy this season. Again, I know the words you want me to say or not to say. It depends on the music, but words for me don’t come easy.

“I think by the end of November or December, you don’t need words – you will see by then which teams are candidates to win the Premier League. In this moment, words are not important.

“Let’s play football and by the end of November or December, you don’t need words. You will see which teams are candidates.”

Our @PremierLeague campaign begins against Leicester on Friday – @GNev2 got the winner v The Foxes in 2004! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/DgmWHL4dwK — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 9, 2018

While the Premier League transfer window is closed, the majority of Europe has until August 31 to conclude their business.

That means that a player like Paul Pogba could still potentially be lured away from Old Trafford, but Mourinho was adamant that the France international is fully committed to the club.

“My perception? He arrived Monday, happy, proud, with a desire to work,” said Mourinho.

“He worked amazingly well Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and he’s one of the players that I have to speak to see how physically and mentally he feels.

“But it’s the same conversation as with (Ashley) Young, (Marouane) Fellaini, (Jesse) Lingard, it’s the same. To know how they feel physically, mentally to try to give us a help.”