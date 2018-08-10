Pochettino defends no signings at Spurs

Mauricio Pochettino has defended Tottenham’s transfer window, despite their inability to sign a single player this summer.

Spurs became the first club in the 15-year history of Premier League summer windows to fail to add to their squad after they couldn’t agree a fee for main target, Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish.

But after being quizzed about Spurs’ spending – or lack of it – boss Pochettino described the club’s stance on transfers as “brave” as they prepare to move to their costly new stadium.

Pochettino also stressed the importance of keeping the club’s top players, such as World Cup top scorer Harry Kane.

“What the club is doing is showing it is so brave. Building a new training ground, building a stadium that is nearly £1billion,” said Pochettino.

“Being brave is the most important thing. It’s a moment that the club needs to take risks and tries to work harder than the previous season to be competitive again, because every season will be more difficult.

“We keep the best players. For me that is to be brave. Of course maybe in the mind of everyone they will say ‘Oh Tottenham didn’t sign anyone’ but to sign for the sake of signing?

“Our decision was to not sign. That maybe looks bad because of the perception and because of the history of football, but that is our decision — to keep the best players and to keep the squad. It’s a brave decision.”