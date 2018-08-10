Vardy agrees new Leicester contract

Jamie Vardy has signalled his intention to end his career at Leicester City after agreeing a new four-year deal with the Foxes.

Vardy again top-scored for Leicester last season after netting 23 goals in all competitions and the 31-year-old committed his future to the club on Premier League transfer deadline day.

The England international’s extension will see him contracted to the club until he turns 35.

“Everybody knows how I feel about playing for this club and it’s a great feeling to know that I can look forward to another four years as a Leicester City player,” said Vardy.

Another piece of business on deadline day… 👀✍️ pic.twitter.com/DlQ1U8yjXQ — Leicester City (@LCFC) August 9, 2018

“The journey that me, the team and the club have been on in the past few years has been incredible. Going into the new season, it’s an exciting time for Leicester City and I’m delighted to be part of it.”

Leicester have also completed a deal for Turkish defender Caglar Soyuncu after the 22-year-old made the move from SC Freiburg for a reported £19million.

Soyuncu made 30 appearances for Freiburg last season and has penned a five-year contract, subject to a work permit.