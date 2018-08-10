Ings leaves Liverpool to join Saints on loan

While Liverpool had done their incoming transfer business prior to Premier League deadline day, there was one notable outgoing from Anfield after Danny Ings joined Southampton.

Ings has endured a miserable time with injuries during his three seasons on Merseyside after making just 25 appearances for Liverpool.

Although boss Jurgen Klopp was a big admirer of the striker, he has been given the go-ahead to get regular first-team football at St Mary’s after joining Southampton on loan with a view to a permanent switch.

🎥 Hear from a delighted @IngsDanny after he completed an initial loan move back to his hometown club #SaintsFC: pic.twitter.com/0R7sWBIdgv — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 9, 2018

Reports in the UK have suggested that Ings will ultimately move to his hometown club in a £20million switch, on a four-year contract.

“When this football club came up, I had to take the opportunity to come home. It’s a fantastic football club who play great football and I’m just happy here,” Ings said.

“You can tell that as a club it’s very, very organised. From the start, everyone I’ve met has been fantastic with me and shown me every single detail I need to know. The facilities are great and I can’t wait to get started.”

"It is a very strange feeling saying goodbye to Danny. The biggest emotion is how much we will miss him." ❤️https://t.co/uwtGfzlBql — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 9, 2018

A host of Premier League clubs had been linked with Ings, with Saints boss Mark Hughes pleased to have won the race for the 26-year-old.

“There was significant competition for Danny, with a lot of clubs keen to complete a deal for him, so we’re clearly delighted that he chose to join us,” he said.