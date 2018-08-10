Everton sign Mina and Gomes

Everton have reached an agreement with Barcelona for the signing of Yerry Mina as well as Andre Gomes on loan.

The Spanish club revealed the news on their official website while the Toffees also unveiled the signing of Brazilian Bernard.

A Barca statement read: “FC Barcelona and Everton FC have reached an agreement over the transfer of the player Yerry Mina.

✍️ | Meanwhile in Barcelona… Signed and sealed. 🇨🇴🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/NIIbP2tJ1I — Everton (@Everton) August 9, 2018

“The English club will pay FC Barcelona 30.25 million euros plus 1.5 million euros in variables. The Club reserves the right to buy back the player.

“FC Barcelona would like to publicly express their thanks to Yerry Mina for his commitment and dedication and wishes him all the best for the future.”

A second statement said: “The English club will pay FC Barcelona 2.25 million euros for the season long loan and will also pay the player’s wages.

“The English club will pay FC Barcelona 2.25 million euros for the season long loan and will also pay the player’s wages.”

Mina is a 23-year-old Colombian international who has also played for Deportivo Pasto, Santa Fe and Palmeiras.

Gomes, 25, who has 29 caps for Portugal, is a former Benfica and Valencia midfielder.