Sanchez is latest West Ham recruit

West Ham have announced the signing of Colombian international midfielder Carlos Sanchez.

The 32-year-old joins from Fiorentina after a spell on loan with Espanyol, having previously played for River Plate Montevideo, Valenciennes, Elche and Aston Villa.

An international with 88 caps, Sanchez joins the Hammers on two-year deal.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the new signing revealed his delight at the move.

He said: “I’m very happy to be here. I’m very excited and looking forward to achieving lots.

“I decided to come here because, first, it is the Premier League, second, it’s a beautiful club and the fans are always helping the club and, third, for me it’s an amazing opportunity and an amazing project the club are leading, being ambitious and keen to achieve good things.

“I’d like to thank all of the people, the whole club, for having me.”

Sanchez, who is West Ham’s ninth summer signing, added: “I always dreamed of playing in the Premier League. Previously, at Aston Villa, we started very well but sadly it didn’t end well, but I always maintained the same desire to return and here I am, with the same mission, with the same desire and dream and I’m very grateful to everyone at West Ham.”

The club added: “West Ham United would like to welcome Carlos and his family to London Stadium and wish him every success in his career in Claret and Blue.”

Sanchez joins new signings Jack Wilshere (free, Arsenal), Ryan Fredericks (free, Fulham), Issa Diop (£22m, Toulouse), Lukasz Fabianski (£7m, Swansea), Andriy Yarmolenko (£17.5m, Borussia Dortmund), Fabian Balbuena (£4m, Corinthians), Felipe Anderson (£36m, Lazio) and Lucas Perez at the club.