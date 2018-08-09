Agent: Juve turned down Chelsea for Rugani

Daniele Rugani’s agent Davide Torchia claims Chelsea made an audacious bid to land the Italian defender, but Juventus are not willing to sell him.

Torchia stated that a number of European top clubs have approached him for the services of the young defender, but he is unsellable to the Serie A champions.

Rugani had been linked to a reunion with his former Empoli mentor Maurizio Sarri, who has taken over the reins from Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge.

The agent of the 24-year-old defender reckons even the return of Leonardo Bonucci will not push Juventus to change their mind over the future of the highly rated defender.

“Juventus have no desire to sell him, not even for a high price which, among other things, no-one in Italy could afford,” Torchia told RMC Sport.

“However, the player has never asked to leave. Only when a very important offer arrives is it normal to listen, but Juventus have rejected all kinds of offers to keep him in Turin.

“Chelsea made a really big bid, which was close to being unthinkable for me, but Juventus didn’t relent.

“Khedira played only 10 more games than Daniele last season. I think Rugani can play even more this season.”