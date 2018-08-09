Mourinho focusing on players he has

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is “not confident” of adding any new faces to his squad on transfer deadline day in the Premier League.

The Red Devils have so far made just three signings during the current transfer window as they wrapped up early deals for Fred, Diogo Dalot and Lee Grant.

Mourinho had hoped to bring in another two players before his side’s league opener against Leicester on Friday, with defence appearing to be a priority.

Harry Maguire, Toby Alderweireld and Jerome Boateng were all reported targets for United, but it seems there will no further arrivals at Old Trafford ahead of the 17:00 BST deadline on Thursday.

Asked whether he expected something to happen, Mourinho said in his pre-match press conference: “I’m not confident. The market closes today, so it is time, at least for me to stop thinking about the market because the market will be closed.

“I will have to focus on the players I have and, in relation to this first couple of matches – maybe three matches because after Spurs there is [the international break] and a couple of weeks to recover people and to prepare people – it is better to focus on the players that are available for the first match.”

The Portuguese coach has a lengthy injury list to contend with for the visit of the Foxes, as Sergio Romero, Antonio Valencia, Marcos Rojo, Ander Herrera, Nemanja Matic and Dalot are all unavailable.

Mourinho could be forced to turn to Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard, despite the duo having only returned to training this week after their World Cup exploits with France and England in June and July.

“They returned on Monday. They trained on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and today, so you can imagine that they’re not really fit and ready, but we have needs,” the 55-year-old added.

“This list of the injured players is an important list and today after training I will speak with that group of players because everybody is different – physically and mentally – and to see how available they feel they are because their feeling is very important and understanding how they think they can help or not help.”