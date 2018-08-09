Perez leaves Arsenal to sign for West Ham

West Ham have made their eighth off-season signing by adding striker Lucas Perez to their ranks on a three-year contract from Arsenal.

The 29-year-old Spaniard was considered surplus to requirements at the Emirates Stadium last season and was sent out on loan to Deportivo La Coruna, where he scored eight goals and provided six assists in 35 league games.

Perez told the press: “I’m very happy to be here at such an historic club. I’m very excited, as West Ham are giving me the chance to stay in the Premier League and I’m very happy to be part of this new project.

“West Ham have great fans and play in an amazing stadium, so to sign here brings me great joy. I’m very motivated.”

Hammers director of football Mario Husillos added: “We welcome Lucas to West Ham United. He is a very experienced player that Manuel and I both know well from Spain.

“He has great technical quality, and can play as both the main striker or the second striker in a deeper role. He scores goals, but can also create them and link well with the midfielders.

“His style is different from the other strikers we have available to us, and that gives the manager more options for our attacking play.

“Lucas also has experience of the Premier League with Arsenal, and is familiar with life here in London, which of course means that he will take less time to adapt and be ready.

“From the very first meeting I had with Lucas, he made it very clear that he wanted to come to West Ham United and, for us, this is very important. We wish him every success during his time here.”