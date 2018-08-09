Foxes pounce for Benkovic

Leicester City have brought in Croatia Under-21 international Filip Benkovic from Dinamo Zagreb to strengthen their defence on transfer deadline day.

The Foxes have secured the 21-year-old centre-back’s services on a five-year contract after spending £13 million to prise him away from Zagreb.

Benkovic was linked with moves to Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund during the current transfer window after a solid 2017/18 season in the Croatian top flight.

This is the youngster’s first move away from his boyhood club, where he came through the youth ranks before breaking into the first team in 2015.

The East Midlands outfit are reportedly also keen to bring in Turkey international defender Caglar Soyuncu before the transfer window shuts.