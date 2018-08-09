Young Australian talent Arzani signs for City

Manchester City has signed Australian ‘wonderkid’ Daniel Arzani from Melbourne City after starring for the Socceroos at the 2018 World Cup.

The 19-year-old winger won the A-League’s Young Footballer of the Year award for the 2017/18 season after making 18 appearances and scoring two goals for Melbourne. Arzani also played in all three of the Socceroos’ World Cup games.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Daniel Arzani from @MelbourneCity!

City have snapped up the talented youngster but are expected to loan him out immediately to Celtic where he will continue his development in the Scottish Premier League.

City’s managing director of global football, Brian Marwood, told the club’s official website: “In a short period of time, Daniel has developed into one of Australia’s brightest young stars and has demonstrated the drive and raw talent required for success at the highest level.

“This pathway was first forged by Aaron Mooy just two years ago, and we are all delighted to see another Australian-grown talent make this move.

“The combination of City Football Group’s global football structure and the world-leading City Football Academy facilities create an environment in which this pathway can become well-trodden.”