Sanchez: United need to sign big name players

Manchester United need to sign big players if they want to win trophies, according to Alexis Sanchez.

The Chilean forward told Sky Sports that Barcelona’s recent signing of his international teammate Arturo Vidal was the kind of deal United should be making.

It has been a relatively quiet season for United so far, with Brazil midfielder Fred, Portuguese full-back Diogo Dalot and reserve goalkeeper Lee Grant the only three signings, while they were recently denied in their attempts to sign Jerome Boateng from Bayern Munich.

United are apparently keen to make more signings, with Leicester’s Harry Maguire reportedly their top target, but with Thursday’s 5pm deadline fast approaching there is a danger no more players will arrive in time.

“At United we have to sign big players, with experience,” he said. “Barcelona just signed Arturo Vidal, who is a great player and my team-mate from Chile.

“He is an example of the type of players we need to sign in order to win trophies and compete at the highest level.

“From what I’ve seen in training, Fred is a player who always wants to get forward, he is always trying to get forward and from a personal point of view I think we’ll be able to combine well and it will be good for my game.”

Asked about his own form, Sanchez admitted that he didn’t perform to his usual high standards after arriving at United in last January’s transfer window, but said he is eager to show what he can do this term.

“The truth is I’m very eager to get started with the new season, and I’m very motivated,” he said.

“I think when you go to a new club in the middle of a season it’s always hard.

“In the five or six months that I’ve been here, it was all about learning, new training methods, working with a new coach and getting to know my team-mates.

“I want to now show everyone what I know I can do and what I’m capable of and bring something to the team and performing for my team-mates.”