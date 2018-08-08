Mourinho wants Kante, says agent

Paul Stefani says that N’Golo Kante is on top of Jose Mourinho’s wish list ahead of the new Premier League season.

The football agent, who helped engineer Axel Witsel’s move to Borussia Dortmund, advised his client not to sign for Manchester United as he was only second choice behind the French World Cup winner.

Stefani steered his client to the Bundesliga where he is expected to play more than if he went to England.

Mourinho, meanwhile, is unlikely to snap up Kante from Chelsea, having managed to sign Nemanja Matic in 2017.

The Portuguese has already bought central midfielder Fred, right-back Diogo Dalot and goalkeeper Lee Grant, and is reportedly still keen on a defensive mid.

On Witsel, Stefani told Het Laatste Nieuws: “There were other candidates. Manchester United wanted him, Napoli too.

“But I have told Axel: ‘At Dortmund you are the number one, at Manchester you are one of many… and at Napoli too’.

“I know from a very good source that Mourinho said he wanted Witsel, but not in the first place. N’Golo Kante topped his list.

“Eventually Axel said: ‘Do me a favour and finish it as quickly as possible, because I really want to go to Dortmund’.”