Mee pens new three-year Burnley deal

Burnley have secured the services of defender Ben Mee for another three years with the option to extend his new contract for another 12 months.

The 28-year-old only had a year left on his previous contract before penning the new three-year deal, which will see him stay at the club until 2021.

Mee has racked up 248 appearances for the Clarets since signing for the club in January 2012. He initially joined Burnley on a season-long loan from Manchester City before making the move permanent.

The Englishman is the Clarets’ second longest serving player, behind Kevin Long, and played a crucial part in their successful Premier League campaign last season, making 29 appearances.

Sean Dyche’s charges placed seventh in the English top-flight last season, which is the club’s highest ever finish.