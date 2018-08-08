Wolves sign Traore on five-year contract

Newly-promoted Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers have strengthened their attack by signing winger Adama Traore from Middlesbrough.

Wolves have secured the 22-year-old’s services with a five-year contract, after he joined the club in a transfer reportedly worth around £18million.

Adama Traore speaks to Wolves TV for the first time after joining the club on a five-year-deal. #BienvenidoAdama 🗣🎥 pic.twitter.com/TgDvofUVTy — Wolves (@Wolves) August 8, 2018

Traore joins a host of new players at Molineux Stadium ahead of the new season. Wolves have added Rui Patricio, Benik Afobe, Willy Boly, Raul Jimenez, Diogo Jota, Leo Bonatini, Ruben Vinagre, Roderick Miranda, Joao Moutinho, and Jonny Castro to their squad.

Traore told Wolves TV: “I am so happy, it’s a great day for me, for my family. I hope to show what I can do and help the team 100 per cent.

“I like to work hard and push myself every day. How Wolves play suits me, I have watched their games.”

The former Barcelona youth player made 34 appearances for Boro in the Championship last season, scoring five goals and providing 10 assists.