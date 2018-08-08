Chambers goes on loan to Fulham

Arsenal defender Calum Chambers has joined newly-promoted Premier League side Fulham on a season-long loan deal, shortly after penning a new contract.
The 23-year-old signed a new four-year contract with the Gunners last month but the club wants to see him continue his development through regular playing time which has resulted in the loan to the Cottagers.
🗣️ "It felt right." @CalumChambers95 feels his playing style fits well with Fulham ▶️ https://t.co/9voH9BGgeF #MAGICAL pic.twitter.com/IXCMFNRvZI
— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) August 7, 2018
“I’m really excited. I watched a lot of Fulham last season, I really like the way they play football, there’s a good manager, it’s a great club, so I’m really excited for the season ahead,” Chambers told Fulham’s website.
“Everyone can see that Fulham’s a club that likes to play football, play football from the back, through the lines.
“That’s the style of football I like as well, so I think it fits me and suits the way I play.”
Chambers signed for Arsenal from Southampton in 2014 but hasn’t quite established himself as a regular starter. He was also sent out on loan to Middlesbrough for the 2016/17 season, before making only 12 Premier League appearances for the Gunners last term.
“Calum is a talented defender who has a bright future,” Arsenal manager Unai Emery said. “We all believe this loan at Fulham will be an important part of his development and wish him a successful season.”