Chambers goes on loan to Fulham

Arsenal defender Calum Chambers has joined newly-promoted Premier League side Fulham on a season-long loan deal, shortly after penning a new contract.

The 23-year-old signed a new four-year contract with the Gunners last month but the club wants to see him continue his development through regular playing time which has resulted in the loan to the Cottagers.

“I’m really excited. I watched a lot of Fulham last season, I really like the way they play football, there’s a good manager, it’s a great club, so I’m really excited for the season ahead,” Chambers told Fulham’s website.

“Everyone can see that Fulham’s a club that likes to play football, play football from the back, through the lines.

“That’s the style of football I like as well, so I think it fits me and suits the way I play.”

Chambers signed for Arsenal from Southampton in 2014 but hasn’t quite established himself as a regular starter. He was also sent out on loan to Middlesbrough for the 2016/17 season, before making only 12 Premier League appearances for the Gunners last term.

“Calum is a talented defender who has a bright future,” Arsenal manager Unai Emery said. “We all believe this loan at Fulham will be an important part of his development and wish him a successful season.”