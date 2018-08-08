Bournemouth sign Lerma for club record fee

Bournemouth have broken their club transfer record with the signing of defensive midfielder Jefferson Lerma from Levante for a fee of £25million.

The 23-year-old handed in a transfer request at Levante last week and has now signed a five-year contract with the Cherries, whose previous record transfer was the £20million signing of Nathan Ake last year.

The Colombia international signed for Levante from Atletico Huila in 2016 after a season-long loan spell at the Spanish outfit. He made 26 La Liga appearances last season.

Lerma told Bournemouth’s official website: “I’m so happy to be an AFC Bournemouth player.

“The transfer has been very long because it took a while for the clubs to reach an agreement, but the most important thing is that I am here now and everyone got what they wanted in the end.

“I have always loved the Premier League style of football and am very happy to have this opportunity. I am looking forward to success and doing important things for this club.”

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe added: “It’s no secret that Jefferson has been someone we have chased for a while this summer.

“It’s been a complicated deal but I am certain it will be worth all the hard work that people have put in to make this happen.

“Jefferson is an extremely talented player and a very good athlete who will bring a different type of play to our midfield.

“He has a lot of qualities that will be suited to the Premier League and I’m really looking forward to working with him.”