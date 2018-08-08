Rondon moves to Magpies in swap deal

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez has expressed his delight with the loan signing of Salomon Rondon from West Brom, who acquired Dwight Gayle in a swap deal.

Rondon suffered relegation with the Baggies last term, but has been offered a Premier League lifeline by the Magpies as they sent Gayle back to the Championship.

The Venezuela international registered seven goals and three assists in 36 league appearances for Albion in 2017/18, when they finished bottom of the table – five points adrift of safety.

Benitez acquired his services on a season-long loan to add more competition for places up front, having also added former Mainz forward Yoshinori Muto to his squad last week.

“I am delighted to sign Salomon,” the Spaniard told the club’s official website, after making his sixth signing in the current transfer window.

“When we were looking for options up front, we knew how important experience would be. Salomon has been in the Premier League for a while and he knows how demanding it is.

“He, together with Yoshinori Muto, will give us different options and will improve the competition between the strikers, which is always positive for the team.”

The 28-year-old striker added: “It’s an honour to be here and I’m excited to get started with my team-mates.

“The clubs were talking for a long time and now I’m focused on the season to help my team-mates to get the points to do well this season.

“It’s one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League and I knew about the interest of the gaffer, so I’m happy to be here.”