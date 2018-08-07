Willian leaves door open for Mourinho reunion

Chelsea winger Willian has hinted at a future move to Manchester United by revealing that he would welcome the chance to work with Jose Mourinho again.

The Brazil international’s future has been the subject of widespread speculation during the current transfer window, with the Red Devils, Barcelona and Real Madrid all said to be chasing his signature.

Willian claimed only to be aware of an offer made by Barca, but confirmed his intention to stay at Stamford Bridge for the start of the new Premier League after engaging in “a nice conversation with” new Blues head coach Maurizio Sarri last week.

However, the 29-year-old still fancies a reunion with Mourinho, admitting that they continue to keep in regular contact.

“Mourinho is the best manager I’ve ever worked with. We have a good relationship, we are friends,” he told ESPN Brasil after the 2-0 loss to Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday.

“Sometimes we talk, we text, we send messages to each other via WhatsApp. He is a great manager, I really enjoyed working with him. I hope I can work with him again someday.”

Commenting to the United rumours, Willian added: “I don’t know if there was any official bid [from Manchester United], but some things have happened.

“Also, everything comes out on the internet, too. But Mourinho talks to my agent all the time, he says ‘bring him, bring him’. No, he has never called me, but he always sends me text messages.

“But I am very happy at Chelsea, I want to stay in the club. I also like living in London, it is an amazing city, and my family is well adapted. So yeah, I intend to stay at Chelsea.”